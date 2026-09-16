Fried gets first win since April, Yankees overpower Twins 8-1 with homers by Bellinger, Jones

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Fried earned his first victory since April 27, backed by home runs from Cody Bellinger and Spencer Jones that helped the New York Yankees keep pace in the AL East race with an 8-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Fried (5-4) allowed one run over seven smooth innings and 88 pitches, logging his longest start in almost five months to ensure the Yankees (88-63) stayed 3 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay (91-59) for the division lead. The Yankees, who clinched at least a wild card spot on Monday, will need Fried to keep this up in the postseason.

Fried, who spent 71 games on the injured list over two stints for a bone bruise in his elbow, has a 1.83 ERA with 50 strikeouts over 44 1/3 innings in nine starts after the All-Star break.

Bellinger, who had three hits and a walk, quickly got the Yankees going with his 16th homer, a two-run drive after Ben Rice began the game with a single off Bailey Ober (7-6). Bellinger is batting .377 (26 for 69) in his last 17 games.

Jones hit his 10th home run with two outs in the sixth, a three-run shot against Taylor Rogers. A fielding error by rookie shortstop Kaelen Culpepper made all four runs in the inning unearned.

New York has 11 players with 10 or more homers this season.

Star right fielder Aaron Judge , working his way back into form after recently returning from a broken rib, was on the bench for rest as the Yankees racked up 14 hits.

Culpepper was pulled with left hamstring tightness as the Twins (70-81) fell to 7-16 in their last 23 games.

Up next

LHP Carlos Rodón (6-3, 2.94 ERA) starts the last game of the series for the Yankees on Wednesday afternoon. RHP Zebby Matthews (9-10, 4.98 ERA) pitches for the Twins.

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