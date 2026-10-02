From 34-10 embarrassment to AFC North leaders: How the Browns quickly turned their season around

CLEVELAND (AP) — Todd Monken's faith in what the Browns could do in his first season as coach hasn't wavered, even when Cleveland was blown out at Jacksonville in the season opener.

Not only did the Browns bounce back from that 34-10 defeat, they have gone on a run to the top of the AFC North.

Thursday night's 27-24 win over Pittsburgh has Cleveland 3-1 for the first time since 2023.

“If you said that was the way we would start the season (in Jacksonville) after the way we worked, I would have said you’re nuts. And if you’d have said we’d be 3-1 after that first game, I would’ve said you’re nuts. But that’s a credit to our players, because all they do is just work,” Monken said.

Deshaun Watson has led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter in the last three games, the first Browns quarterback with such a streak since Brian Sipe in 1979.

Against the Steelers, Watson had his best passing game of the season. After relying on short passes for the first three games, the 10-year veteran had five deep throws (at least 20 air yards), including a 29-yard throw to Denzel Boston that ended up being a 60-yard gain during the second quarter.

“He believes in all of us,” Watson said of Monken. “For him to be able to trust me in these moments is major. Coach Monken is awesome, I love playing for him and he’s going to always make sure he tries to bring the best of out each other.”

The defense changed its strategy after the opener by bringing more pressure. After having a 12% blitz rate and 24% pressure rate in Week 1, the Browns have blitzed on nearly one-third of snaps and have generated pressure 43% of the time. Cleveland had a season-high five sacks on Thursday night.

Even though Monken has made believers of his team outside the locker room, he stresses that the Browns remain a work in progress at the one-quarter mark of the season.

“Again, we’re always under construction, all of us, the older guys and then the younger players that are in there, that are just going to continue to get better,” he said. “Certainly, there’s some things we do schematically to help them, but I think they’re going to continue to get better.”

What’s working

Rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Boston combined for nine catches for 153 yards against the Steelers. Concepcion is tied with Harold Fannin Jr. for the team lead in receptions with 17, while Boston has four catches of at least 28 yards.

What needs help

Reducing penalties. The Browns were flagged 14 times for 88 yards, including nine in the first half. Their 43 accepted penalties are the most in team history four games, surpassing their 42 in 1951.

Stock up

Corey Bojorquez had a 62.5-yard gross average on his four punts, including an 81-yarder in the fourth quarter. That was the third punt of his career that went at least 80 yards.

Stock down

Cornerback Myles Harden was targeted seven times and allowed four receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Key injuries

An MRI on Friday revealed defensive tackle Mason Graham sustained a left MCL sprain and an ankle sprain during the first quarter. His return will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. That is good news for the Browns, who initially feared the 2025 first-round pick might have sustained a season-ending knee injury. Center Elgton Jenkins (concussion) was inactive.

Key number

20 — Consecutive games in which Fannin has had at least two receptions, tied for the third-longest streak by a tight end to begin his career.

Up next

The Browns will enjoy their mini-bye. Players are off until Tuesday before beginning preparations for their Oct. 11 game at the New York Jets.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here