Rep. Lauren Boebert sat in a U-Haul van in the nation’s capital after packing up her congressional office and her “dungeon of an apartment" on Thursday, about six years after she became a MAGA star and one week after voters decided not to return her to Washington, D.C.

“I think about it every day," said Boebert, referring to the midterm elections where American voters sent Democrats to Congress en masse. Boebert spoke via Zoom from the van in one of her first interviews since her loss to Democrat Eileen Laubacher in a district Boebert had won by double digits two years ago.

“This could be a referendum on President Trump. It could be the referendum on Congress or the Republican Party,” the Colorado Republican said. Then, lowering her voice, she added, “I think it’s all of it.”

“I’m not mad at the president,” she said, but “the president did some things that hurt my voters.”

Boebert was one of the most vocal and visible members of the “Make America Great Again” movement, making headlines with her right-wing righteousness on television and the House floor from the time she was first elected, in 2020. Her time in D.C. roughly traced the arc of that movement — and its supporters' more tenuous relationship with Trump of late — through its apogee in 2024 and its more recent midterm losses.

As someone who described herself on Fox News as “ultra MAGA” four years ago, Boebert has become less inclined toward definitions.

"When Jesus comes back and I’m raptured up, like all these labels are just going to fly off anyway," she said. “I respect President Trump, I still work with him, I want to continue to work with him. Not for him, with him.”

Boebert says she hasn’t changed too much in her six years, besides a few more gray hairs and maybe some “personal growth” on bipartisanship. She said she wouldn’t have done anything differently — besides, she joked, “not gone to the theater.”

She was referring to an incident at a Denver theater where she was caught on camera vaping at 2023 performance of "Beetlejuice" and escorted out of the venue, a clip that was replayed in campaign ads against her that she partly credits for her loss.

She felt it was an unfair dredging up of a past she'd already “owned up to,” but said there could be “a great number of” unaffiliated or Republican voters who, when it came to the scandal, just said, “'I don't care if any of this is true or not, I'm tired of the drama.'”

At the time, she apologized for it up and down her former district, which covered western Colorado. She later moved to a more conservative House seat covering the state’s Great Plains, where she won in 2024 before losing two years later. Boebert's opponent raised far more campaign cash than she did.

“I didn’t raise millions of dollars and I kinda refused to,” she said. “Colorado voters know me, and, you know, if they know me enough to get rid of me, then I guess that’s my answer.”

Though Boebert has broken from Trump at times — typically on topics other Trump supporters also opposed, such as the war in Iran and the administration's treatment of the Jeffrey Epstein files — she didn't lay the blame for her defeat or other GOP losses squarely at Trump's feet.

“I think it’s more all of us. It’s all of the Republican Party,” she said, citing high gas prices, GOP infighting and unfulfilled promises. "We had solutions and we didn’t take action.”

Boebert said she doesn't take her loss as an “L,” and instead sees it as a “launching pad” for the future, one that she didn't specify but gave a hint toward.

“Too many people come to Congress and get rich,” she said. “I am not one of those, and I’m gonna go make some money now.”

“The U-Haul is getting started,” she said, her camera vibrating a bit as the nation's capital outside the van's window started to move by.