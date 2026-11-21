Gavin Sheets is staying with the San Diego Padres after agreeing to an $11 million, three-year contract Friday.

Sheets signed a minor league deal with the Padres in February 2025, and the slugger has become a fan favorite and strong clubhouse leader in his two seasons with the club. He has hit 36 homers and driven in 119 runs with a .731 OPS as a key left-handed bat for San Diego while playing extensively at first base, in left field and as a designated hitter.

The 30-year-old Sheets gets a $500,000 signing bonus within 30 days of the contract's approval by the commissioner's office, and he will make $2.5 million in 2027. The contract has player options for 2028 and 2029 at $4 million apiece.

The deal also includes $1.5 million in annual performance bonuses. Sheets will get $250,000 for his 400th plate appearance in each season and an additional $250,000 for every 50 plate appearances up to 650.

Sheets spent his first four major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox, but his tenure in San Diego has been the best part of his career to date. After he set career highs in nearly every offensive category in 2025, he got off to a particularly strong start last spring, becoming the first player in MLB history to hit a go-ahead, three-run homer or a grand slam in the ninth inning three times in one season — and doing it by May 13.

Sheets' numbers declined sharply in the second half while he played with a significant left foot injury, and he eventually missed a month of action before returning in late September. He came back to deliver a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the Padres' Wild Card Series-clinching victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Sheets' knack for dramatic hits has made him a favorite among Petco Park's sellout crowds, who serenade him with a “Ho-ly Sheets!” chant during most of his at-bats.

Sheets was entering his final year of arbitration eligibility, but he still could test free agency next year because of his player options.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller previously said Sheets wouldn't have surgery on his plantar plate tear and left foot sprain during the offseason, instead concentrating on rehab work.

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