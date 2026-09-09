Geno Smith is a symbol of redemption in his improbable Jets return; he says being back is an 'honor'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Geno Smith will step on the field for the New York Jets in Tennessee on Sunday as an unexpected symbol.

Of football perseverance, resilience and redemption.

It's a far cry from how things ended in his disappointing first stint with the Jets , who once viewed him as a possible long-term quarterback and face of the franchise — until failed expectations, costly mistakes and a punch to the jaw derailed all that.

The opener against the Titans will mark Smith's first regular-season start for the Jets since Oct. 23, 2016. It was a win over Baltimore during which he left early with a knee injury that sidelined him the rest of the season. He joined the Giants as a free agent the next offseason, setting off on a winding career journey with ups and downs and twists and turns.

And it all led to an improbable full-circle comeback.

“First of all, it’s an honor to be back here and to have the opportunity to be a part of this organization again, to lead this team, this young talented group of guys who work extremely hard,” Smith said. "I find myself looking forward to each and every day coming to work and giving it my all for these guys.

"So it’s really special to my family and I, and we look forward to, like I said, every single day.”

Smith was a second-round pick of the Jets in 2013, but perhaps his lasting — and most painful — impression was having his jaw broken by teammate IK Enemkpali during training camp in 2015 in a locker room dispute. He missed several weeks, lost his starting job and raised some serious questions about whether a long-term NFL career would be in the cards.

Smith will turn 36 next month and he's in his 14th NFL season. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich insisted earlier this summer he was watching a quarterback who's physically in his prime.

“It feels like he’s 28," Reich said. “I’m telling you.”

There has been plenty of outside noise throughout his career, but Smith has learned — through some hard lessons — how to tune it all out.

“I think overall, just with experience comes a lot of maturity,” he said. "And for me, being in year 14, I’ve gained a ton of experience. I’ve been in multiple markets, I’ve played a lot of football in my time. And so, I just understand that all you can look forward to is each and every opportunity. I embrace the challenges, but I look forward to every day going to work.

“And now, I’m super excited to stand in front of you guys because I know that there’s a great opportunity in front of this team. And for me as the quarterback, it’s a lot to look forward to.”

Smith was acquired by the Jets in March from Las Vegas with coach Aaron Glenn looking for a veteran to stabilize New York's offense, which was among the NFL's worst last season. Smith will also try to bounce back from topping the league with 17 interceptions in his one season with the Raiders. That followed a three-year stretch as Seattle's starter, a career resurgence during which he was one of the NFL's most productive passers, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2022 AP Comeback Player of the Year.

“Yeah, I’m not really looking too far in the past or too far ahead,” he said. "Nothing in the past, whether good or bad, really matters. All I can focus on is what’s in front of me.”

When the team reported for training camp in late July, Smith opened his first news conference by saying he regretted possibly being a distraction because of assault accusations by a woman in June in Florida. After a short investigation, the case was closed without any charges filed.

He spoke to Glenn, general manager Darren Mougey and his teammates about the situation, eager to put the focus back on football. Smith’s teammates then raved all summer about his leadership ability and work ethic.

“What’s impressed me most about Geno? Just the way he attacks every day,” wide receiver Adonai Mitchell said. “Like, the guy’s just a true natural leader. And he has this presence about him. He’s just what you would want from a quarterback. That’s the best way to sum it up.”

In perhaps the clearest confirmation of that widespread respect, Smith was selected last week by his teammates as one of the Jets' captains.

“Extremely honored,” he said. “I told those guys I’m going to wear that captain’s patch with pride because there are so many guys on this team who could’ve been easily voted captain. For me, it just means that I’ve got to continue to do all the right things, lead in the right way and perform when it’s time to perform.”

That begins Sunday in Tennessee: Act 2, Game 1.

“For me, I won’t have many emotions,” Smith insisted. “Just pretty focused on executing the game plan, taking care of business and doing what I need to do to help this team win.”

See AP’s full NFL coverage here