Georgia nabs top spot in CFP rankings, while Notre Dame jumps ahead of Miami after beating 'Canes

Georgia moved into the top spot in Tuesday night's College Football Playoff rankings, while Notre Dame moved up six notches to No. 5 to leapfrog two spots ahead of Miami on the strength of its win over the Hurricanes last weekend.

The second of the CFP's six rankings reveals had its usual share of head-scratchers, starting with Indiana dropping five spots to No. 9 despite not playing last weekend.

That, along with undefeated UCLA's move up four spots to No. 4 looked like another “correction” by a selection committee that, by most accounts, had a rough opening week.

There are three more Tuesday-night rankings shows before the bracket is set on Dec. 6 — the day after the last round of conference title games that will go by the wayside when the playoff expands to 24 teams next season.

This year's bracket involves 12 teams. The rest of the top 12 included No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Alabama, No. 6 Texas, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 10 BYU, No. 11 Kentucky and No. 12 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders would be the first team out, with No. 24 Boise State getting the last spot as the best team among the Group of Six.

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