Georgia to debut new all-white alternate uniform when they play Western Kentucky on September 12

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia announced Wednesday the Bulldogs will debut a new all-white look as an alternate uniform when they play Western Kentucky at home on Sept. 12.

Georgia's uniform traditionally emphasizes its primary colors, red and black, with silver trim. The new uniform will feature white helmets, with red and black stripes, white jerseys with black numbers and red trim, and white pants.

Georgia players said before Wednesday's first fall practice they were shocked when two veterans, tight end Lawson Luckie and defensive back KJ Bolden, were selected to unveil the new uniform in a team meeting.

“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting that at all,” linebacker Chris Cole said. “And I was so excited. KJ sits right next to me, and I was like, wait, where’s KJ? Is he late to the meeting? But I remember they popped out with the all-white on, and I’m so excited for that.”

Bolden said he thought it was a prank when he was first shown the uniform. He and other players predicted fans at Sanford Stadium will be energized by the new look.

“I feel like it’s going to definitely bring a spark to the stadium that day,” Bolden said. “The fans are going to love it. It’s going to be a magic Week 2 coming for sure.”

Luckie said being selected to be one of two players to first wear the uniform “was dope.”

“At the end of the day, it’s just a different uniform we’re wearing,” Luckie said. “But it’s cool, especially getting to do it in Sanford Stadium. I think it’ll bring some extra juice from the guys running out of the tunnel, and I think the fans will love it, and I think that’s what it’s really about, especially with glory for them.”

Georgia finished No. 6 in the AP Top 25 after winning its second consecutive Southeastern Conference championship last season under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs will open their season with a home game against Tennessee State on Sept. 5.

Georgia was the preseason pick to again win the SEC title this season in a poll of voters attending the league’s annual media days event in Tampa, Florida, last month.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football