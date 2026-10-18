Georgia's Gunner Stockton loses last-minute fumble to cap 3-turnover day in painful loss to Auburn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Gunner Stockton's two interceptions, which matched his total for the first six games of the season, were painful for the Georgia quarterback.

A lost fumble with less than a minute remaining was even worse.

From the very first snap, when he hit the turf helmet-first, forcing a medical timeout that meant he had to miss at least one play, Stockton suffered through a game he'd rather forget in No. 1 Georgia's 27-24 loss to Auburn on Saturday.

With the score tied 24-24 and Georgia (6-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) moving closer to an opportunity for a possible go-ahead field-goal, Stockton fumbled on a run from the Auburn 46 with 58 seconds remaining. Safety Sylvester Smith-Reed recovered for the Tigers at the Auburn 44.

Alex McPherson kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give the Tigers the win.

“At the end of the day, ball security, it's everybody's livelihood,” Stockton said. “You've got to protect the ball.”

Stockton excelled at protecting the ball as Georgia won its first six games to move to the top of the AP Top 25 last week. The senior threw 14 touchdown passes with only two interceptions during a 6-0 start and was starting to get mention as a Heisman Trophy contender.

He had no easy explanation as to why he suddenly struggled to protect the ball against Auburn.

“You have to credit Auburn,” he said. “They did a good job. They came out and played hard. ... I've just got to execute better and take care of the ball.”

Stockton insisted he had no lingering effects after hitting the field helmet-first on the first play. He returned for the following series after being cleared of a concussion. Coach Kirby Smart said Stockton also was checked on the sideline for a shoulder stinger “that numbs your shoulder,” but said that is not unusual.

Stockton's game-changing fumble was forced by defensive tackle Cody Sigler. A roughing-the-passer penalty on Georgia’s Gabe Harris Jr. helped set up McPherson’s field goal.

“We have a saying ‘Dogs don’t beat the dogs' and tonight the dogs beat the dogs,” Smart said. “I see more games lost than won, and we probably lost that one.”

Stockton said the fumble was not the result of hitting the ground.

“I think it was a punch-out, or his helmet hit it,” Stockton said. “I've just got to do a better job of ball security.”

The Bulldogs now enter a bye week.

“It's all about how you respond,” Stockton said. “Life ain't supposed to be a fairytale and pixie dust. It's all about how you respond and get better. You've got to attack it. Definitely got to attack the bye week.”

Added Stockton: “A one-loss team can still do really good things.”

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