Gerry McNamara era opens at Syracuse, with Orange seeking to snap 5-year NCAA Tournament drought

Syracuse (15-17, 6-12 ACC)

It is the beginning of “The McNamEra” at Syracuse, where Orange legend Gerry McNamara faces the tall order of restoring respect at his alma mater's basketball team. The once-proud program is in the midst of a five-year NCAA Tournament drought, the school’s longest since 1967-72. With only two returnees, Orange Nation is hoping “G-Mac” — a member of Syracuse's 2003 national championship team — can work his magic much as he did coaching at Siena the past two seasons . It will be a challenge in the aftermath of Jim Boheim's retirement followed by three mediocre years under Adrian Autry (49-48) .

Players to watch

McNamara will look for sophomore forward Sadiq White, a former top-15 rated recruit, to take a major step after averaging 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in a handful of starts last season. … Kiyan Anthony — son of Syracuse star and McNamara's teammate Carmelo Anthony — has the pedigree but needs to build on an inconsistent freshman season during which he averaged 8.0 points a game, shot 39% from the floor and hit 25% in 3-point attempts while mostly coming off the bench.

Departures and arrivals

Forward Donnie Freeman (team-leading 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds a game) transferred to St. John’s and point guard and assist leader Naithan George is now at Pitt. … Nate Kingz, who shot 37% from 3, signed to play professionally in Israel, defensive stalwart William Kyle III is trying to hook on in the NBA and JJ Starling is seeking a fifth year of eligibility. … Projected starters include senior point guard Garwey Dual, a McNeese State transfer, (8.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals), and junior guard Gavin Doty, a Siena transfer who averaged 18.0 points and 6.9 rebounds. … G Aiden Tobiason, a portal pickup from Temple (15.3 points and 3.7 rebounds), is new and so is 6-9 center Luke Wilson (Appalachian State transfer), the top shot blocker in the Sun Belt last year. … Slovenian Mark Morano could develop into Syracuse’s best offensive player.

Top games

Syracuse opens on Nov. 2 against New Haven. Notable non-conference games are against Indiana at Indianapolis on Nov. 9, St. John’s at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15, at Oklahoma on Dec. 1 in the ACC-SEC Challenge, Providence on Dec. 19 at TD Garden in Boston and Rutgers on Feb. 6 at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. The Orange home schedule in January features matchups against Duke, Louisville and North Carolina.

Facts and figures

The Orange went 29-36 the last two seasons, 13-25 in ACC play, and finished 14th in the conference in back-to-back seasons. … Autry is now an assistant at Virginia. … Dual dislocated his collarbone during summer practice but is expected to be ready for the season opener. … Syracuse hit 33% of its 3-points attempts and shot 65% from the foul line last year. ___

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