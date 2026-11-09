Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 29 points to lead the Heat to a 114-108 win over the struggling Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists in the Miami Heat’s 114-108 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo made 14 of 23 shots from the field and added three assists and two blocks.

Klay Thompson had 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, for the Heat (4-6), and Bam Adebayo added 18 points and eight rebounds.

Darius Acuff Jr. had 32 points and 10 assists for the Kings (1-9), who have not won a home game.

The game was tied at 55-all until the Heat went on a 13-4 run, capped by two free throws by Adebayo at the 55-second mark of the second quarter. The Heat led 68-59 at the half. Adebayo, Antetokounmpo, and Davion Mitchell combined for 41 of the Heat’s first-half points.

The Heat got the lead up to 16 points in the third quarter, before the Kings surged back to tie the game at 95 on two free throws by De’Andre Hunter at the 6:12 mark of the fourth.

The Heat regained the lead and outscored the Kings 19-13 the rest of the way for the victory.

Domantas Sabonis did not play for the Kings due to left knee soreness.

The Kings announced that the team traded second-year wing Nique Clifford to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In return, the Kings received Utah’s 2028 second-round draft pick and Minnesota’s 2030 second-round draft pick.

Clifford was selected in the first round (24th overall pick) of the 2025 NBA draft by the Thunder, who traded his draft rights to the Kings.

Up next

Kings: Host Orlando on Tuesday night.

Heat: At Utah on Tuesday night.

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