Giants acquire defensive lineman CJ Okoye from the Ravens for a 2028 seventh-round pick

NEW YORK (AP) — Taking another step to improve their defensive-line situation, the New York Giants acquired CJ Okoye in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Coach John Harbaugh confirmed the Giants sent a 2028 seventh-round pick to his old team for the 24-year-old from Nigeria.

“We see him as an inside defender, defensive tackle, A-gap, B-gap player, run stopper, pocket pusher, in terms of the pass game, and just a real big, physical player,” Harbaugh said on a video call with reporters. “A type of guy we’ve been looking for, and we’re really excited to get him up here."

Okoye is the team's latest addition in an offseason of change at the position since trading Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati for the 10th pick in the draft. New York, which ranked second-worst against the run last season, also signed veteran defensive tackles D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris.

After spending time with brother Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers out of the NFL's International Pathway Program , Okoye joined John and the Ravens and made 15 tackles in 13 games last season in his first action in the league.

“A guy who had been a developmental type guy learning the game,” John Harbaugh said. “Tremendous physical skills, hard worker, has really dedicated himself over the last few years to learning the game, really, because he didn’t play it growing up and made great strides.”

It is the third trade by the Giants over the past two weeks. They got a sixth-rounder next year from Jacksonville for guard Daniel Faalele and a '28 seventh from Kansas City for fellow offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu.

No announcement on Odell Beckham Jr.

In the aftermath of saying Odell Beckham Jr. had done enough to make a roster following the preseason finale against the Jets on Friday night, Harbaugh was not yet willing to confirm that the 33-year-old receiver is making the Giants' initial 53-man group. All teams need to be down to that number by 6 p.m. ET Sunday.

“We’ll have to see throughout the weekend if he does make the roster,” Harbaugh said. “We’re working through that right now. We have a pretty good idea in all honesty, but we’re not ready to make that announcement or any other announcement as far as who’s making the team at this point.”

Beckham made seven catches for 76 yards over three exhibition games and got better as training camp progressed. Beckham looked to be on the bubble, though Calvin Austin's season-ending knee injury opened up a spot.

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