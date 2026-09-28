Giants acquire quarterback J.J. McCarthy from the Vikings for a 2027 fifth-round pick

The New York Giants have acquired quarterback J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

The Vikings announced the trade Monday pending McCarthy passing a physical.

The Giants made the aggressive move days after Jaxson Dart had surgery on his left knee that will sideline him for at least the rest of the regular season.

Jameis Winston started and beat Tennessee on Sunday, despite not scoring a touchdown and having just 238 yards of offense. Coach John Harbaugh said afterward that Winston would get the nod again this Sunday against Arizona.

It's unclear what New York's QB situation will be moving forward after adding McCarthy, the 10th pick in the 2024 draft who lost the starting job in Minnesota to Kyler Murray and fell behind Carson Wentz on the depth chart.

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