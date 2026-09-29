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Giants are releasing Odell Beckham Jr. after three games and zero catches, AP source says

The professional football team is releasing the wide receiver; the move follows a brief and unproductive return stint

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Giants are releasing Odell Beckham Jr. after three games and zero catches, AP source says
Giants are releasing Odell Beckham Jr. after three games and zero catches, AP source says

Odell Beckham Jr.’s return to the New York Giants lasted just three games with no catches.

The Giants are releasing Beckham, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the move had not yet been announced.

Beckham, 33, was thrown at just once during his brief cameo back with the team that drafted him. After coach John Harbaugh last week hinted at a bigger role for Beckham, fans chanted "OBJ! OBJ! during the game against Tennessee on Sunday, to no avail.

It was not immediately clear how the team would use the roster spot.

New York on Monday acquired quarterback J.J. McCarthy from Minnesota but also released Jake Haener with the intent of bringing him back on the practice squad.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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