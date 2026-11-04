Giants have uncertainty at running back going into their game at the Eagles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After the New York Giants claimed him off waivers last week, Greg Desrosiers is not sure what role awaits him in his first game with them.

“I don't know,” the undrafted rookie said. “We're going to find out.”

With Cam Skattebo nursing a hamstring injury, Tyrone Tracy out a month and Najee Harris gone after getting released , the Giants are down to just two healthy running backs on their roster and a couple more on the practice squad. Devin Singletary figures to shoulder the bulk of the load Sunday at Philadelphia, though the entire situation would change if they acquired Jonathan Taylor or another back before the weekend.

“I feel very confident about the running back situation,” coach John Harbaugh said after practice Wednesday. "I like the guys we’ve got, ... so I feel good about it.

Harbaugh has made no secret of wanting an every-down runner like he had in Derrick Henry the previous two seasons with Baltimore. On Monday, he said any trade made that costs draft picks would have to benefit the organization beyond just this season.

Taylor, the three-time Pro Bowl selection who has been one of the best backs in the NFL with Indianapolis for several years, happens to be under contract through 2028. He won't come cheap if the Colts opt to move him before the deadline Tuesday.

Desrosiers did because New York poached him off the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad. After bouncing around in college from Louisville to UMass to Memphis, the Boston area native was praying for an opportunity and may have gotten a bigger one than he even anticipated.

“Hopefully I can come in and make plays and show my explosiveness and give them a reason to keep me here and show them why they chose me,” Desrosiers said. “I’ll promise this: I’m going to make it count.”

Desrosiers could get a bunch of carries against the Eagles or be inactive or cut, depending on what roster moves happen between now and then. He's projecting confidence about how he'll perform if he plays, and so is the offensive line that paved the way for 188 yards on the ground Oct. 25 at Houston.

“We’ve gotten better as the season’s went on, especially kind of made some big jumps recently,” said Bryan Hudson, who took over as the starting center beginning in Week 4 against Arizona. "Our attention to detail, execution and just doing all that through the week to get ready for game day I think is what has helped us do a good job and be consistent for the backs and just helping out whoever we got back there because we trust them, and we’re starting to build that trust to where they can trust us, too.”

Abdul Carter misses practice

Linebacker Abdul Carter, whose role has gotten more substantial since Brian Burns was lost for the season with a knee injury, did not practice Wednesday because of an illness. Harbaugh expects Carter to be good to play Sunday.

“It's day to day," Harbaugh said. "Abdul should be fine. He's sick. He should be fine.”

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