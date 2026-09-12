Golden Knights extend Mark Stone with a 2-year deal worth $9M per season through 2028-29

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone signed a two-year contract extension Saturday with a $9 million annual value that goes through the 2028-29 season.

He will make $9.5 million this season in the final year of his current deal.

The 34-year-old is coming off a season in which he totaled a career-high 73 points for a Golden Knights team that advanced to the Stanley Cup Final before losing to Carolina in six games. He had 28 goals and 45 assists.

Known for boisterous goal celebrations, Stone is the emotional driver behind the Golden Knights, having played in 400 career games for the club. He also has produced, scoring 136 goals with 260 assists and a +112 rating.

Stone has 259 goals and 447 assists over a 15-year career, including more than six seasons with Ottawa before his trade to Vegas on Feb. 25, 2019.

Injuries have kept Stone from delivering even more, but he has played in at least 60 games each of the past two seasons. If Stone can stay healthy, especially going into the playoffs, the Golden Knights could make another deep postseason run with roster that includes Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner.

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