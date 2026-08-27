Good Good to no longer be title sponsor of PGA Tour event and loses Callaway sponsorship

ATLANTA (AP) — Good Good Golf lost its partnership with Callaway on Thursday and no longer will be title sponsor of a PGA Tour event in November as the fallout continued over a video for a new Callaway driver that showed a man shoving a woman to the ground who was trying to touch the golf club.

Good Good, among the most popular in the YouTube Golf space, has said it was meant to be a spinoff from the movie, “Obsession.” But the criticism was immediate and relentless, and the pressure began mounting by the day.

Golf Channel postponed a Good Good reality show because a sponsor, reported to be Galaxy Golf, wanted its brand scrubbed from the telecast. Dick's Sporting Goods removed the apparel from its stories. And then Callaway said it was ending the three-year sponsorship.

The PGA Tour confirmed Good Good would not be title sponsor of the new Nov. 12-15 tournament in Austin, Texas. Officials said it would seek a new title sponsor.

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