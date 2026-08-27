Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Good Good to no longer be title sponsor of PGA Tour event and loses Callaway sponsorship

Good Good Golf loses Callaway partnership and PGA Tour event title sponsorship; this follows controversy over a video.

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Good to no longer be title sponsor of PGA Tour event and loses Callaway sponsorship
Good to no longer be title sponsor of PGA Tour event and loses Callaway sponsorship

ATLANTA (AP) — Good Good Golf lost its partnership with Callaway on Thursday and no longer will be title sponsor of a PGA Tour event in November as the fallout continued over a video for a new Callaway driver that showed a man shoving a woman to the ground who was trying to touch the golf club.

Good Good, among the most popular in the YouTube Golf space, has said it was meant to be a spinoff from the movie, “Obsession.” But the criticism was immediate and relentless, and the pressure began mounting by the day.

Golf Channel postponed a Good Good reality show because a sponsor, reported to be Galaxy Golf, wanted its brand scrubbed from the telecast. Dick's Sporting Goods removed the apparel from its stories. And then Callaway said it was ending the three-year sponsorship.

The PGA Tour confirmed Good Good would not be title sponsor of the new Nov. 12-15 tournament in Austin, Texas. Officials said it would seek a new title sponsor.

See AP’s full golf coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Quién es Fran Stoessel, el hermano de Tini que quedó bajo la lupa en medio del conflicto de la cantante y su papá
    1

    Quién es Francisco Stoessel, el hermano de Tini que quedó bajo la lupa en medio del conflicto de la cantante y su papá

  2. Sexo, lunares y millones: cómo transformó la locura en arte
    2

    Murió Yayoi Kusama: sexo, lunares y millones o cómo transformar la locura en arte

  3. El oficialismo aprobó casi 70 pliegos judiciales, entre ellos, el de dos jueces para un tribunal clave
    3

    Senado: el oficialismo aprobó casi 70 pliegos judiciales, entre ellos, el de dos jueces para un tribunal clave

  4. Dibu Martínez da el gran salto de su carrera: los detalles de su llegada a Chelsea
    4

    Chelsea acordó el fichaje de Dibu Martínez, que deja Aston Villa para dar el gran salto en su carrera