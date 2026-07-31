Gotham, USWNT defender Emily Sonnett out with a ruptured patellar tendon

Gotham FC and U.S. national team defender Emily Sonnett will miss the rest of the National Women's Soccer League season because of a ruptured patellar tendon.

Sonnet was injured early in Gotham’s 2-2 draw last week with the Portland Thorns.

“Emily has the full support of everyone at the club, and we will be with her every step of the way throughout her recovery,” Yael Averbuch West, Gotham's president of soccer operations, said in a statement Friday. “She is incredibly resilient, and we know she will return stronger.”

The injury is a blow to both the United States and Gotham. Sonnett, 32, joined Gotham ahead of the 2024 season and was on the squad that won last year's NWSL championship. She signed a contract extension in June that would keep her with the club through 2028.

She is the only player in the NWSL to play on three championship teams: Gotham (2025), Washington Spirit (2021) and the Portland Thorns (2017).

She was on the U.S. team that won the 2019 Women's World Cup, as well as the squad that won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. She has played in 118 matches for the United States.

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