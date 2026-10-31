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Grant Wilson replaces Josh Hoover as No. 4 Indiana struggles offensively for 4th straight week

The starting quarterback exited the game following a hard hit; a backup took over after recent offensive struggles

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Grant Wilson replaces Josh Hoover as No. 4 Indiana struggles offensively for 4th straight week
Grant Wilson replaces Josh Hoover as No. 4 Indiana struggles offensively for 4th straight week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover was pulled from Saturday's game against Minnesota after taking a big hit on an interception just before halftime.

Coach Curt Cignetti did not say if Hoover was yanked because of an injury.

Hoover was replaced by seventh-year quarterback Grant Wilson after No. 4 Indiana’s offense struggled for a fourth consecutive week. Hoover injured his right shoulder against Ohio State two weeks ago and has not looked the same since.

“We'll find out when we go out there,” Hoover said on television just before action began.

But he did not look right in the first half — or last week at Michigan.

Instead, he sprayed the ball around the field in both games, often missing receivers high or wide. He finished the first half just 8 of 19 for 119 yards while rushing three times for 2 yards.

But it was the shot he took on an interception return with 11 seconds left in the half that may have prompted the change.

When defensive lineman Jaxon Howard snared a batted ball at the line of scrimmage and started to run it back, defensive back Zack Harden shoved Hoover to the ground, landing hard on his injured shoulder as his head bounced off the turf.

Hoover stayed down briefly before walking off the field. Harden's shove drew a 15-yard penalty for a personal foul.

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