TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Luke Gray’s 32 points led Oral Roberts over Texas A&M-CC 78-74 on Saturday.

Gray added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-3). Cal Furnish added 19 points while shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line while he also had five assists. Boden Williams had 18 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 12 from the line.

Daniel Michelini-Jackson led the way for the Islanders (2-4) with 22 points. Dan Mukuna added 12 points and two steals for Texas A&M-CC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.