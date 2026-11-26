COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Arseny Gritsyuk scored in a shootout and New Jersey Devils beat Columbus 3-2 on Wednesday night, topping the Blue Jackets for the second time in three days and sending them to their fourth consecutive home loss.

Gritsyuk, who also had an assist, converted New Jersey’s first shootout attempt for the only goal in the tiebreaker. Connor Hellebuyck denied Charlie Coyle and Valeri Nichushkin, and Jesper Bratt missed wide right before Kent Johnson shot wide to seal it.

Nico Hischier and Evan Rodrigues also scored for New Jersey, and Hellebuyck made 23 saves for his ninth win in 10 career games against Columbus. New Jersey improved to 13-0-0 when leading after two periods and 6-0 in games decided beyond regulation, handing Columbus its first loss in six such games this season.

Cole Sillinger and Luca Del Bel Belluz scored for Columbus, and Cam Talbot stopped 24 shots in his second consecutive loss to New Jersey.

Hischier buried the Devils’ third shot of the game to give New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 8:06 of the first period, snapping a three-game goals drought with his 10th goal of the season. Bratt’s primary assist was the 365th of his career, moving him past Scott Niedermayer into second place in franchise history.

Columbus has been outscored 30-13 in second periods through 23 games this season.

Sillinger snapped a nine-game goals drought and pulled Columbus even at 9:00 of the second period, recording his 150th NHL point. Sean Monahan assisted for his 100th point with Columbus.

Rodrigues scored with 12 seconds remaining on a power play and 37 seconds left in the second period to give New Jersey a 2-1 lead. Del Bel Belluz tied it at 8:48 of the third with his first goal of the season.

Brenden Dillon’s hit to the head of Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk earned Dillon a five-minute match penalty with 7:06 remaining in the first period, but Columbus failed to capitalize. Mateychuk did not return.

Up next

Devils: Host Calgary on Friday.

Blue Jackets: Host Detroit on Friday.

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