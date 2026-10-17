Grunkemeyer's 3 touchdown passes lead Virginia Tech over Georgia Tech 34-24

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns to lead Virginia Tech to a 34-24 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Que’Sean Brown added six receptions for 182 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Hokies (5-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who scored on four of their first five possessions and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Grunkemeyer found Brown for a 60-yard touchdown on the game’s third play, starting what turned out to be a big day for both and for the Hokies, whose previous two games - both losses - had come down to the game’s final play.

Georgia Tech (2-4, 1-2) rallied from a 24-3 halftime deficit to cut the Virginia Tech lead to 24-17 on 33-yard touchdown pass from Alberto Mendoza to Dalen Penson early in the third quarter. But Virginia Tech answered with two consecutive scoring drives spanning the third and fourth quarters to pull away.

Grunkemeyer’s third touchdown pass of the game, a 26-yarder to Jeffrey Overton Jr. with 5:41 left in the third quarter, pushed the lead to 31-17, and John Love added a 24-yard field goal early in the fourth for a 17-point edge.

The Hokies overcame a career game for Mendoza, who completed 29 of 38 passes for a career-high 335 yards and two touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets.

The takeaway

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets were looking to build upon their win over previously unbeaten Duke and actually outgained the Hokies 428-409, but gave up touchdowns on Virginia Tech’s first two drives and just never recovered.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies bounced back after two gut-wrenching losses and now head into the most difficult part of their season. Three of their next four games are on the road - at Clemson, at SMU, and at Miami.

Up next

Georgia Tech: Hosts Boston College on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: Plays at Clemson on Saturday.

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