A court in Guinea sentenced 22 former local officials and 202 miners to prison over illegal gold mining in the country’s northeast, the latest in a crackdown that has sparked deadly clashes and sent tens of thousands of people fleeing into neighboring Mali.

The government announced a crackdown on unauthorized gold mining earlier this month, saying it aims to curb environmental damage, including the destruction of farmland by heavy machinery and the pollution of rivers by chemicals.

The crackdown turned violent last week, when clashes between protesters and security forces enforcing restrictions on gold mining in northeastern Guinea killed 10 people and injured 13 others.

On Monday, the Court for the Repression of Economic and Financial Offenses in Conakry, Guinea’s capital, sentenced the 22 former officials from Siguiri, a major gold-producing area near Guinea’s border with Mali, to two years in prison each for complicity in environmental degradation, destruction and water pollution. Each official was also fined 10 million Guinean francs (about $1,120).

The 202 illegal miners — who included several foreign nationals — received three-year prison sentences on the same charges, in addition to illegal mining. They were ordered to pay a combined fine of 10 billion Guinean francs ($1.1 million).

The court also banned the foreign nationals involved in the case from Guinean territory for 10 years.

The 224 defendants sentenced on Monday were among more than 1,200 people arrested in Siguiri earlier this month on suspicion of illegal gold mining.

Unauthorized gold mining has been the livelihood of more than 300,000 people in Guinea, according to the U.N. Environment Program. Guinea’s gold mines have long attracted workers from across West Africa.

The crackdown has sent tens of thousands of miners and their families, many originally from Burkina Faso, fleeing into neighboring Mali, according to Malian authorities.