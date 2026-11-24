NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Ha-Seong Kim agreed Tuesday to a $5 million, one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers, a person familiar with the negotiations said, and the team finalized a $46.5 million, six-year deal with right-hander Troy Melton in a deal that covers his years of arbitration eligibility and possibly two seasons after free agent eligibility.

Kim's deal includes $1 million in possible performance bonuses, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A 31-year-old who played shortstop this year, Kim hit .116 with nine RBIs in 51 games for Atlanta. He signed a $20 million, one-year contract for 2026, had surgery in January to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger and didn't make his Braves debut until May 12. He hit .068 as the team’s primary starting shortstop for the next six weeks, then went back on the IL on July 1 because of finger inflammation and returned to the Braves on Aug. 7.

Kim has a .242 average with 52 homers and 217 RBIs for San Diego (2021-24), Tampa Bay (2025) and Atlanta (2025-26).

Melton's deal includes a 2033 team option and escalators that could increase the value to $80 million.

Melton, who turns 26 on Dec. 3, gets a $2 million signing bonus payable by Nov. 30 and salaries of $1 million each in 2027 and 2028, $4.5 million in 2029, $7.5 million in 2030, $11 million in 2031 and $18 million in 2032. The Tigers' 2033 option is for $23 million with a $1.5 million buyout.

Escalators could raise his 2032 salary to $24 million and the option price to $29 million. They would increase based on accomplishments from 2027-31: $2 million for winning a Cy Young Award, $1 million for second or third in the voting, $750,000 for fourth or fifth and $500,000 for sixth through 10th. They would go up by $500,000 for selection to the first or second All-MLB team and $250,000 for All-Star election or selection.

He would get a trade bonus of $1 million, to be paid by the acquiring team.

Melton made his major league debut on July 23, 2025, and went 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA over four starts and 12 relief appearances in his rookie season. He was 8-5 over 20 starts this year with his second straight 2.76 ERA, striking out 94 and walking 37 in 114 1/3 innings. Melton started this season on the injured list because of right elbow inflammation and made his Tigers season debut on May 24. His fastball averaged 96.4 mph.

His 1.49 ERA through 14 starts this year was the second-lowest among Tigers pitchers since ERA became an official statistic in 1913, trailing only Al Benton's 0.91 in 1945.

Melton slumped to 1-4 with a 6.30 ERA in his last six starts.

He had a $785,500 salary this year.

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