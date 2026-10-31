Haas gives Hirakawa F1 debut in Mexico in place of Ocon

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Haas is giving Ryo Hirakawa a Formula 1 race debut in Mexico on Sunday after announcing abruptly Saturday that he would replace veteran Esteban Ocon.

In a rare change part-way through an F1 weekend, the Japanese driver will step in for Ocon for the third practice and qualifying on Saturday and the race, as teammate to Oliver Bearman.

Haas did not explain the change, saying only that Ocon was not being replaced due to illness. Other drivers including series leader Kimi Antonelli have been unwell this week.

“I can’t tell you much but I can tell you he’s not ill,” Haas team director Ayao Komatsu told Sky Sports before the third practice. "The only thing I can say is we are focused on what’s in front of us and getting Ryo in the best shape for qualifying.”

Komatsu declined to address a tense radio exchange between Ocon and engineer Laura Mueller.

Hirakawa drove in the first practice for Haas on Friday in Ocon's car, and was 19th on Saturday in the third practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

At the time of the first practice, it appeared Haas was simply fulfilling F1 requirements to give non-regular drivers track time in a set number of practice sessions each year. Hirakawa was 15th fastest before Ocon got back in the car and went 13th fastest in the second practice.

At 34 years, seven months, Hirakawa will become the oldest driver to make his F1 debut since André Lotterer, who was two months older at the 2014 Belgian GP.

Hirakawa’s appointment also comes as a surprise because he has never raced in Formula 2 or 3, and his most significant experience is in Japan’s Super Formula, where the grid consists primarily of Japanese drivers. He is a former Le Mans 24-hour race winner for Toyota.

Haas left open who would race next week in Brazil, one of four more races scheduled this year.

Hirakawa is scheduled to race for Toyota in the World Endurance Championship season finale next week — an event in which he is in contention for the drivers’ title — but it conflicts with the Brazilian GP. If the situation with Ocon is not resolved it could open the door for Rafael Camara to make his debut on home soil.

Haas this month signed F2 leader Câmara for next season.

Ocon is already due to leave Haas at the end of the season after two years and has indicated he wants to stay in F1, even as another team's reserve. The 30-year-old French driver took his only F1 win in 2021.

Ocon was previously released before the end of the season in 2024, when Alpine entered Jack Doohan in his place for the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP as he prepared to leave for Haas.

See AP’s full auto racing coverage here