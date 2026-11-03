Haas team drops Ocon and brings in rookie Camara for Brazilian Grand Prix

SAO PAULO (AP) — Haas dropped Esteban Ocon on Tuesday, four days after replacing the French Formula 1 driver on the eve of the Mexico City Grand Prix .

The American team announced that for the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix, rookie Rafael Camara, who had previously signed for next season, would get the opportunity to drive in his home race.

“Such decisions are never made lightly, as was the case in Mexico City but then, as now, we believe firmly that it is in the best interest of the team moving forward,” team principal Ayao Komatsu said in a statement.

Haas provided no specific details over Ocon's release. In Mexico, he was replaced by Japan’s Ryo Hirakawa .

Although reports surfaced of a physical altercation between Ocon and Komatsu, the French driver denied any such incident took place.

“The conversations that ultimately unfolded between the team and Esteban remain an internal matter, and we will continue to respect the private nature of closed-door situations,” the statement added.

Ocon, who has competed in 198 Grands Prix since his debut in 2016, was under a single-year contract with Haas.

Only four races remain on the F1 calendar.

On Sunday, Ocon said that while there was no violence, a difference of opinion had arisen between him and the team, though he declined to elaborate.

Hirakawa, who scored points with his 10th-place finish in Mexico, is unavailable to drive in Brazil this weekend due to a prior commitment with Toyota in the World Endurance Championship season finale next week, an event where he remains in contention for the drivers’ title.

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