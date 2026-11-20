PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti announced an agreement with El Salvador Friday for the construction of new prisons as the two countries increase cooperation following the Central American country's deployment of troops to fight gangs in Haiti.

This announcement by Haitian Minister of Justice and Public Security Patrick Pélissier follows his official mission to El Salvador. The first prison will be launched soon with the prime minister ordering it to be expedited. It will be one of three prisons built by a Salvadoran company in collaboration with a Haitian firm, the minister said.

Gangs control an estimated 70% of Haiti’s capital and swaths of land in the country’s central region.

Pélissier praised the notorious Salvadoran maximum security prison CECOT, which he visited while in the Central American country for an international conference. El Salvador has been under a state of exception since 2022 that has imprisoned more than 90,000 people with no access to family visits. The U.S. has also deported Venezuelans and Salvadorans to the CECOT and they have denounced torture there after release.

“Once you enter, there is no hope of ever seeing the outside world again,” Pélissier said.

Haiti has struggled to find proper infrastructure to hold those arrested after powerful gangs raided the country’s two biggest prisons in 2024 and released thousands of inmates. Haiti's prisons have long been notorious for severe overcrowding, with human rights experts warning that prisoners sleep standing and hundreds have died in recent years. A 2023 visit by The Associated Press to one of Haiti's prisons revealed horrid conditions with prisoners thirsty and starving.

Pélissier did not say how much the projects would cost, whether El Salvador would help finance them and whether it would play any kind of management role.

Salvadoran troops killed in Haiti

The announcement comes as El Salvador’s armed forces said Friday that two of its soldiers were killed and two others injured in a detonation while handling explosives at a camp in Haiti, where Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has sent troops to fanfare from many Haitians.

“We express our deepest condolences and solidarity with the families of those who died. We stand with their loved ones during this difficult time,” the armed forces said on X.

The military said the two injured soldiers were receiving medical care but did not disclose their condition.

The soldiers killed were among the 2,500 Salvadoran soldiers deployed in Haiti in a military operation to rescue four technicians who disappeared in the Caribbean nation on Oct. 18, 2026, after coming under fire from gangs in the Croix-des-Bouquets area northeast of Port-au-Prince.

Some Haitians have celebrated Bukele's decision to send troops to fight gangs, but experts have said it is a political gamble for the leader running for his third term that poses risks to civilians.

The missing technicians were part of the gang suppression force in Haiti, an international force authorized by the U.N. Security Council in October 2025 to have 5,500 security personnel work to dismantle and neutralize Haitian armed gangs, protect infrastructure and facilitate humanitarian access in collaboration with the Haitian National Police. The force replaced the Kenya-led multinational security support mission and has not yet deployed the full 5,500 security personnel.

The gang suppression force has the power to arrest suspected criminals, something that members of the previous Kenyan-led mission were not authorized to do.

The additional troops deployed by Bukele are not part of the U.N.-backed force.

Haiti has not had an elected government since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021. Elections are set to take place next year.

Magaña reported from San Salvador, El Salvador and Brigida from Mexico City. Associated Press reporter Dánica Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

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