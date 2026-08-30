Haley Hopkins helps Kansas City Current beat North Carolina Courage 3-2

Associated Press (AP) — Haley Hopkins assisted on two of Kansas City's three first-half goals and the Current held on for a 3-2 win over the North Carolina Courage on Saturday night.

In other National Women's Soccer League action, the Utah Royals topped the Orlando Pride 2-1; and the Denver Summit routed the Chicago Stars 6-1.

The Current (10-8-4) got on the board at CPKC Stadium in the 12th minute on Courage defender Natalia Staude's own goal.

Hopkins' pressure forced a turnover on goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan in the 35th minute, resulting in Croix Bethune’s left-footed shot for a 2-0 lead. Hopkins also assisted on Michelle Cooper's goal in the 41st minute to make it 3-0.

The Courage (11-8-3) got one back just before halftime when Ashley Sanchez’s cross hit Evelyn Ijeh in stride. Courage midfielder Riley Jackson converted a penalty kick in the 77th minute when Hopkins was called for a handball on Sanchez's free kick.

Two-time NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga made her return as a second-half substitute after helping Malawi qualify for the Women’s World Cup.

Current defender Gabby Robinson left the game due to injury in the 24th minute.

Lacasse’s goal and assist lifts Utah Royals to 2-1 victory

Cloé Lacasse had a goal and an assist to lead Utah (12-7-3) to a 2-1 comeback win over Orlando.

Orlando (8-12-2) took a 1-0 lead when midfielder Summer Yates played a through ball to Barbra Banda for the goal in the 44th minute.

Utah forward Kiana Palacios tied it at 1-1 on a pass from Lacasse in the 50th minute.

Lacasse tallied her NWSL-leading 10th assist in the 69th minute, laying it off for forward Paige Cronin for the 2-1 lead. She is now tied for the league's single-season record in assists alongside Tobin Heath (2016) and Croix Bethune (2024).

Orlando Pride midfielder Marta did not play due to an excused absence.

The match was delayed an hour due to the weather.

Summit's Kössler scores two goals in 6-1 rout of Stars

Melissa Kössler scored twice as the Denver Summit (7-8-6) beat the Chicago Stars 6-1.

Janine Sonis scored the game’s first goal in the 13th minute on a cross from Yuzuki Yamamoto and six minutes later Kössler headed the ball home on a cross from Lindsey Heaps, making it 2-0.

Yamamoto made it 3-0 in the 47th minute, but Chicago (5-16-1) pulled within 3-1 on Julia Grosso's goal in the 53rd minute.

Natasha Flint made it 4-1 with a long-range shot in the 56th minute. Kössler scored her second goal of the game in the 58th minute.

Summit rookie Olivia Thomas scored her first professional goal in the 85th minute.

Forward Mallory Swanson was out for Chicago Stars due to a hip injury.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here