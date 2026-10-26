Haliburton has 24 points and 10 assists as the Pacers beat the winless Nets 136-109

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points, 10 assists and an All-Star Game-worthy dunk as the Indiana Pacers hammered the Brooklyn Nets 136-109 on Sunday night.

The Pacers shot 58% (49 for 85) from the field, including 49% (21 for 43) from 3-point distance.

Haliburton shot 8 for 13 from the field, Pascal Siakam added 21 points and Obi Toppin chipped in 16 off the bench.

Reserve guard Nolan Traore had 17 points for Brooklyn, which has lost its first three games of the season.

Indiana trailed by two points at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Nets 41-30 in the second period to take a 65-56 lead at the break. The Pacers shot 58% from the field and 42% beyond the 3-point line in the first half.

The Pacers continued their good rhythm in the third quarter by blitzing the Nets 37-24 for a 98-74 advantage heading into the final period.

Haliburton, who missed last season while recovering from a torn right Achilles tendon, provided the highlight of the third quarter.

With 7:17 remaining, Julius Randle lost control of the ball at the top of the arc and Aaron Nesmith dove for it before Siakam picked it up and found a wide-open Haliburton, who bounced the ball to himself in front of the free throw line and threw down two-handed dunk that drew the approval of his teammates.

Ivica Zubac was removed from the game after he sprained his left ankle with 4:57 left in the first quarter after he stepped on Kelly Oubre’s foot while chasing down a rebound.

Up next

Pacers: Visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Nets: Visit the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here