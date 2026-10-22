Haliburton makes an emotional return from his injury and leads the Pacers to an opening-night win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton needed the towel draped around his neck to dry the tears streaming down his cheeks.

More than 16 months after rupturing his right Achilles tendon, the Indiana Pacers two-time All-Star guard had come back Wednesday night and controlled his team's season opener, removing any doubts he might have had about his physical and emotional stamina.

“It feels like it just took forever to get here,” Haliburton said after scoring 23 points, including 13 in the final quarter, and adding 12 assists as the Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-120 . “You know, it’s been, what 16, 17 months, but I just really appreciate being here.”

Haliburton tore his Achilles during Game 7 of the NBA Finals against Oklahoma City in June 2025 and missed the entire 2025-26 season. He averaged 18.6 points and 9.2 assists, shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range in his last full season.

He made three 3-pointers in just seven minutes in that Game 7 before his injury.

All that was a distant memory as he stepped on the court Wednesday in his first real action since the injury. The tears flowed when he did a courtside interview with Jeremiah Johnson, the sideline reporter for the Pacers’ postgame show.

“I had moments in private, especially early, when it was hard,” Haliburton said. “I thought that this moment would just feel like super emotional for me. I didn’t think I was going to cry. It hit me kind of there when talking to Jeremiah, and you know, seeing all those like Pacers fans in the arena. We haven’t won here in five years or whatever, and to see all those Pacers fans here in New Orleans for this means a lot to me and this organization. I’m back doing what I love. I’m really happy to be back on the floor.”

With the game tied at 116, Haliburton drove past Trey Murphy for a layup, and the next time downcourt, he did the same thing to the Pelicans’ defensive specialist, Herb Jones, for a layup and three-point play.

That gave the Pacers the lead for good. Haliburton said he flashed back to the painful, baby steps in his recovery.

“It’s just an appreciation,” he said. “You know, perspective is everything. As the game was going on, I was struggling a little bit … just kind of tired and just not playing well. We weren’t playing well. I think I was kind of sitting there in that moment, and I think what got me going again was … I just kind of took a step back when I was on the floor, and I was just like, ‘Man, I’m back playing, I’m back here.’ And I just want to live in the moment as much as I can.

“I think we all can relate to that in life as we get older. I’m obviously only 26 years old, but it’s a new perspective that I found, and I’m just really appreciative to be playing.”

Haliburton hit the floor hard on one collision with Zion Williamson, but he bounced right back up.

“The thing that’s made me feel most like normal is falling and our whole team not panicking,” Haliburton said. “I think that’s made me feel the most normal. I think I was just on the ground (trying) to breathe a little bit. I’m tired as hell. You can do all the sprinting, track workouts, hard workouts you want. It’s nothing like game shape. So it’ll come with time, and yeah, that baptism by fire is good.”

Packers coach Rick Carlisle said he was amazed Haliburton played nearly 34 minutes, and he loved how his point guard controlled the fourth quarter.

“Ty came back in and he had enough in the tank, and it was spectacular,” Carlisle said.