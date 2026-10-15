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Halpin’s go-ahead homer flips Game 3 as Guardians beat Rays 3-2 for 2-1 AL Championship Series lead

The home team defeated the visitors to lead the series; the winning pitcher struck out nine batters in five innings

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Halpin’s go-ahead homer flips Game 3 as Guardians beat Rays 3-2 for 2-1 AL Championship Series lead
Halpin’s go-ahead homer flips Game 3 as Guardians beat Rays 3-2 for 2-1 AL Championship Series leadTWITTER - TWITTER

CLEVELAND (AP) — Petey Halpin hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, Gavin Williams struck out nine over five innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 in Game 3 Thursday to take a 2-1 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Game 4 in the best-of-seven matchup is scheduled for Friday, though rain is forecast.

José Ramírez had two hits and Nathaniel Lowe added an RBI for the Guardians, who have won five of their last six playoff games since trailing the Chicago White Sox 2-0 in their AL Division Series.

Williams allowed two runs in five innings with one walk. He is 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 16 2/3 innings in four postseason games this season, including three starts.

Cleveland retired 16 of the Rays' last 17 batters. Daniel Espino, Erik Sabrowski, Hunter Gaddis and Cade Smith allowed only one baserunner the final four innings.

Smith stranded a runner at third in the eighth when he struck out Yandy Díaz in a 10-pitch at-bat, then pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Tampa Bay batters were retired in order in seven innings, and Junior Caminero had four strikeouts. Rays batters whiffed 13 times after combining for 14 in the first two games combined.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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