Hamilton hoping statement arrival at Monza will lead to 'phenomenal' win for Ferrari

MONZA, Italy (AP) — After a statement entrance at Monza’s iconic circuit, Lewis Hamilton is targeting history at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton arrived at his team's home race in style on Thursday. The British driver drew up to the paddock gates in his new Ferrari F40, wearing a black suit and brown overcoat — despite the heat in northern Italy.

The seven-time world champion has five Monza triumphs among his 105 race victories in a trophy-laden career. But Hamilton is aware there could still be “a first ahead of (him).”

“Coming into this weekend, I’ve really being thinking about the sheer magnitude of this grand prix,” Hamilton said. “If I was to win, you go into new territory, winning in Monza for the first time with Ferrari is something … it would be phenomenal.

“And probably the thought of, if I did do that, I probably will be the only Black driver to ever do that for Ferrari in Italy, probably in history, maybe. And so just a lot of those thoughts have been through my mind. The pressure’s high.”

After a dismal first season with Ferrari, Hamilton finally got his maiden win for the Scuderia — and his first since 2024 — in June, in Barcelona.

That threw him right into the title race . Hamilton is second in the standings, level with former Mercedes teammate George Russell and 59 points behind Kimi Antonelli — the driver who replaced the British star when he left Mercedes.

Hamilton’s hopes have been boosted by Ferrari’s improved reliability. He is the only driver to finish in the top 10 of every race this season.

“I see a different focus this year to last year,” Hamilton said. “Last year, I felt like there wasn’t really a North Star. We were kind of, I think, doing the best we could, but not really knowing where exactly we were trying to aim for. And now we have a North Star. We know where we need to work towards.

“(The team have) done a tremendous job to really pull together and deliver. And this is a step forward … to see bits coming each weekend, adding to the car, it’s exciting to see that we are pushing. I strongly still believe that we’ve got what it takes to win.”

A sixth triumph at Monza on Sunday would see Hamilton move clear of Michael Schumacher as the driver with the most Italian Grand Prix wins.

Hamilton’s last win at Monza came in 2018 but he heads into the weekend on the back of eight consecutive top-five finishes, and with the knowledge that Antonelli will start at the back of the grid on Sunday after being sanctioned for taking on a new engine.

“With the power that he has, which is more than most of the cars around him, and with the performance that they have, which has been the quickest car generally through the year, he should slide through that pack pretty easy,” Hamilton said.

There has been talk of divided loyalties among the fans this year, with Antonelli being Italian, but Hamilton has no doubt who the passionate, red-clad Tifosi will be cheering on.

“Ferrari’s Ferrari,” he said. “I think for the Italians, it’s the Pope and Ferrari, as far as I’m aware. And pasta and pizza and family.”

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