Han Xu scores career-high 19 points as Liberty get past Sky

NEW YORK (AP) — Han Xu scored a career-high 19 points and the New York Liberty bounced back from a blowout loss to defeat the Chicago Sky 85-66 on Saturday.

The Liberty, held to their season-low point total in a 79-60 loss to Golden State on Friday , turned it around against Chicago, making 11 3-pointers and 20 of 22 free throws.

Breanna Stewart had 13 points and nine rebounds for New York (24-16). Leonie Fiebich, Rebekah Gardner and Jonquel Jones added 11 points each.

Natasha Cloud scored 14 points and Sydney Taylor had 13 for Chicago (15-25).

Han scored seven points in the final period to pass her career high of 17 set Aug. 1 in a 94-92 victory over Phoenix . The 6-foot-11 center from China is averaging 6.1 points per game after returning to the WNBA this season. She last played in the league in 2023.

She made 6 of 8 shots, including 2 of 3 3-pointers, and went 5-for-5 at the free-throw line.

MERCURY 101, TEMPO 69

PHOENIX (AP) — Noemie Brochart and Shay Ciezki scored 15 points each to lead six Phoenix players in double digits and the Mercury beat Toronto.

It was Phoenix’s second-highest win margin this season following 99-66 season-opener win over Las Vegas.

Sami Whitcomb scored 14 points, reserves Marta Suarez and Maddy Westbeld scored 13 and 12 respectively, and Lexi Held 11 for the Mercury (14-26) who ended their four-game losing streak.

Alyssa Thomas distributed 12 assists, the 11th game this season in which she’s dealt 10 or more assists.