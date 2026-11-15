Hank Brown, LJ Phillips lead No. 16 Iowa to 28-7 win over Purdue

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hank Brown threw for a touchdown and ran for another, LJ Phillips rushed for 123 yards and No. 16 Iowa beat Purdue 28-7 on Saturday night.

The Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) won their third consecutive game behind an offense that had 434 yards and a defense that held the Boilermakers (3-7, 2-5) to their lowest points total of the season.

Brown had a 1-yard touchdown run to open the scoring for Iowa, then threw a short pass that Braeden Jackson turned into a 44-yard touchdown late in the first half that gave the Hawkeyes a 21-7 halftime lead.

Phillips had his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game. He had 128 yards in Iowa’s 24-10 win over Northwestern last Saturday.

Tony Diaz had a 14-yard touchdown run for the Hawkeyes in the second quarter, and running back Xavier Williams had a 48-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Purdue’s lone scoring play came with 1:49 left in the second quarter, when quarterback Ryan Browne threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end George Burhenn.

Brown was 20 of 29 passing for 188 yards.

Takeaways

Purdue: The Boilermakers’ defensive struggles continued. Purdue came into the game 99th nationally in rushing defense and 123rd in scoring defense, and gave up 246 rushing yards to the Hawkeyes. It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Boilermakers, who haven’t won since a 41-13 victory over Minnesota on Oct. 10.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ quest for a spot in the College Football Playoff continued with another impressive defensive performance. It was the fourth game this season in which Iowa, which ranks third in the nation in scoring defense, allowed single digits in points. Iowa’s rushing defense, which ranks fifth nationally, held Purdue to 99 yard rushing.

Up next

Purdue: Hosts Wisconsin next Saturday.

Iowa: At Illinois next Saturday.

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