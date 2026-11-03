Harper, Wembanyama lead Spurs past Jazz 119-97, extend winning streak to 5 games

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dylan Harper scored 17 points, Victor Wembanyama added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to their fifth straight victory, topping the Utah Jazz 119-97 on Monday night.

Stephon Castle added 16 points and Keldon Johnson had 15 points as San Antonio won the first two of a three-game homestand.

Lauri Markkanen had 22 points and eight rebounds for Utah, which lost its fifth straight.

Wembanyama has averaged 28.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.0 blocks during the winning streak, but his scoring wasn't as critical with a balanced attack against the Jazz. San Antonio had seven players score in double figures and held an opponent to less than 100 points for the first time this season.

San Antonio shot 60% from the field while outscoring Utah 35-20 in the third quarter. Wembanyama, Harper, Castle and De'Aaron Fox had six points apiece in the quarter as the Spurs extended their lead to 25 points.

Fox finished with 12 points and Devin Vassell had 11 as San Antonio's starters combined to score 68 points.

The Spurs never trailed after giving up a 15-foot jumper to Markkanen in the game's opening minute. San Antonio went on an 18-2 run following a Flagrant Foul 1 by Darryn Peterson on a wreckless closeout of Vassell's 3-pointer.

Peterson finished with 14 points.

The Jazz were 7 for 26 in scoring 16 points in the opening quarter, a season-low for Utah and season-best for San Antonio for the first period.

Utah made 5 of 11 3-pointers in the second quarter in cutting San Antonio's lead to 37-36, but could not recapture the lead.

The Spurs outscored the Jazz 26-9 on fastbreak points and 52-36 in the paint.

Up next

Jazz: At New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Spurs: Host Dallas on Wednesday night.

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