Harry Kane scores on record-tying 125th appearance for England

Harry Kane made a record-tying 125th appearance for England in the Nations League match against Czechia at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday — and marked the occasion with another goal.

The Bayern Munich striker moved level with former goalkeeper Peter Shilton on the list of most caps won for England's men's team. He can break the record when England plays Croatia on Nov. 12, also at Wembley.

The 33-year-old Kane scored a national record-extending 90th goal by sweeping home a close-range finish in the 40th minute.

Kane has been England captain since 2018 and is among the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or when the prestigious award is handed out on Oct. 26 in London.

He made his England debut in March 2015, scoring inside 80 seconds of coming on as a substitute against Lithuania.

Kane now has 37 more goals than Wayne Rooney, who is No. 2 on the scoring list.

Shilton, who played for England from 1970-90, congratulated Kane in a video message on social media — and said the former Tottenham striker could set an appearance record that “might never be beaten.”

“Because you're still going strong, Harry,” the 77-year-old Shilton said. “You're still playing well and scoring goals. And I know how much dedication and hard work you actually put into achieving this.”

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