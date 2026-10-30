Healthy scratches show what Mike Babcock is trying to establish as coach of the Oilers

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — Mike Babcock has preached accountability since taking over as coach of the Edmonton Oilers, tasked with getting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl the Stanley Cup that has eluded them for over a decade together in the NHL.

The Oilers can't hoist a trophy in October, but Babcock is making his approach loud and clear early in the season with lineup decisions. First it was underproductive forward Trent Frederic being a healthy scratch last week, and now it is inconsistent defenseman Jake Walman sitting out back-to-back games after having his ice time reduced.

“It sends a message that you’ve got to be on your game every night," veteran Mattias Ekholm said after practice Friday on Long Island. “This coaching staff has done a good job of keeping guys accountable. That’s what that is.”

Walman skated just over 13 minutes in a 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit on Monday, then did not play Wednesday when Edmonton beat rival Calgary 4-0. He has just one point and has a team-worst minus-7 rating.

What next?

“Well, he sits down and meets with me again here today, and we go through the whole process," Babcock said. “And then you have a look at, ’What am I going to do?'”

Babcock recalled teaching his kids when they were younger about not letting a coach be mentally tougher than them or anyone else determine their direction. He wants his players to take on that mentality.

“When you get prepared for your opportunity, when you get it, you’re normally ready,” Babcock said. "When you feel bad, when you don’t put in the work and you feel sorry for yourself, when you get the opportunity, you’re not ready. Now, I’m not trying to pretend life is fair. But I’m going to say to you, ’Embrace whatever you’ve been given and make it better.'"

Walman being on the outside looking in for a matinee at the New York Islanders on Saturday is obvious to teammates who want to be supportive but also let the 30-year-old work through his struggles.

“Wally is a veteran, and I think he knows what he needs to do to get back in and impress our coaching staff in a way that they’re not able to take him out anymore,” Draisaitl said. "Wally’s been in the league, and he knows how to deal with it.”

Walman was with the Oilers when they made their second consecutive trip to the Cup final in 2025. But he was also around last spring when they got eliminated in the first round, prompting the firing of Kris Knoblauch, the hiring of Babcock as his replacement and other moves designed to prevent another early playoff exit.

Babcock is building the foundation of that now, with Walman the latest example of what has changed for a team with championship expectations.

“I can’t — anybody on our team can’t — play for him," Ekholm said. “He knows that too. But at the same time, we can also help him. We are a family in here, and we all want this team to be as best we can. He’s a big part of that.”

See AP’s full NHL coverage here