Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Heavy rain falls in eastern India after second cyclone in a week

A cyclone struck the Indian coast with heavy rain; authorities evacuated thousands and suspended transport services

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Fenómeno meteorológico en las costas Estados Unidos, México y Caribe
Heavy rain falls in eastern India after second cyclone in a weekPixabay

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Heavy rains fell Tuesday in eastern India after the second cyclone to hit the area in a week prompted evacuations of thousands of people.

Cyclone Murasu made landfall in the morning near Ongole in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh state with maximum sustained winds of 100-110 kph (62-68 mph), the India Meteorological Department said. Heavy rain was forecast for several hours as the cyclone weakened.

Ahead of the storm, authorities closed schools and halted train services and some flights in the vulnerable areas. Thousands of people were also evacuated to safety.

Authorities warned the rain could cause flooding in low-lying areas and disruptions to daily life. A storm surge of up to 1.5 meters (5 feet) was possible on the coast, the IMD said.

The storm formed over the Bay of Bengal, where the warm waters have spawned some of the deadliest cyclones to hit eastern India, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Cyclone Arnab battered parts of Andhra Pradesh last week, killing at least five people, damaging homes and infrastructure and inundating roughly 200,000 acres of cropland.

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. Los dueños de Adecoagro compraron las tierras de Benetton en la Argentina
    1

    Los dueños de Adecoagro compraron las tierras de Benetton en la Argentina

  2. Un turista argentino de 26 años murió tras chocar contra un muro mientras hacía ala delta
    2

    Río de Janeiro: un turista argentino de 26 años murió tras chocar contra un muro mientras hacía ala delta

  3. Los bancos ya no serán como eran: cómo está cambiando el negocio de manejar la plata
    3

    Los bancos ya no serán como eran: cómo está cambiando el negocio de manejar la plata

  4. Murió cuando volvía a su casa después de salir campeón contra su clásico rival
    4

    Tragedia en Santa Fe: murió cuando volvía a su casa después de salir campeón contra su clásico rival