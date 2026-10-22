Hofmann gives Leverkusen win in Europa League, Juventus and Sunderland held to draws

Jonas Hofmann scored twice in a three-minute span as Bayer Leverkusen maintained its perfect record in the Europa League with a 2-0 win at OFI Crete on Wednesday, while Juventus and Sunderland were both hold to draws.

Hofmann netted his double late in the first half as Leverkusen continued its good start under new coach Carles Martínez, who has now overseen seven wins from eight games across all competitions since starting with a shock loss to Elversberg.

Ferencvaros also stayed perfect after a 4-1 victory over Portuguese second-division side Torreense.

Marseille recorded a third straight loss, 1-0 to Sturm Graz, while Union Saint-Gilloise routed Israeli champion Hapoel Beer-Sheva 4-0. That game was played without fans in Düsseldorf, Germany, after authorities in Leuven, Belgium, refused to host it due to public safety.

Woltemade rescues point for Juventus

Nick Woltemande converted from the spot in the 67th minute to salvage a 2-2 home draw for Juventus against Rennes.

It was his third goal in three games in the competition after joining on loan from Newcastle.

The Bianconeri pressured early and took the lead on a quick attack after Zeki Çelik collected a through pass from Woltemade. But Musa Al-Taamari equalized and Boulaye Dia calmy gave the visitors the lead from the spot, sending Juve goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario the wrong way.

Like Juve, Sunderland hoped to make it three wins from three on a trip to Lech Poznań. Forward Timur Tutierov put the Premier League side ahead with a header with his first Europa League goal in the second minute but substitute Leo Bengtsson equalized in the second half to earn a first point for the Polish club.

A big game for Bournemouth

Later Thursday, European newcomer Bournemouth faces Italian giant AC Milan.

After victories at Real Sociedad and at home against Sturm Graz, the English club faces its toughest challenge yet in its first European campaign.

“It’s an unbelievable moment for the club in the way we want to proceed, to carry on going to be involved in these types of games and make AFC Bournemouth a bigger club in the world,” winger Marcus Tavernier said.

Bournemouth has been boosted by its first Premier League win of the season, 2-0 against Sunderland on Sunday.

Also, perfect Besiktas hosts Crystal Palace.

Brighton held

Czech provincial side Jablonec kept high-scoring Brighton at bay in a 0-0 draw in the Conference League, while former Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah marked his 150th game in European competitions by scoring again for Tranbzonspor in a 2-0 win over Hearts.

It was the second goal for Salah in the competition after netting in the previous 4-2 win away at KuPS Kuopio.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here