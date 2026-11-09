Hornets guard Kon Knueppel expected to miss 4 more weeks after reinjuring hamstring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets will be without Kon Knueppel for at least another four weeks after the second-year guard was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain Sunday.

Knueppel missed the first two weeks of the season after injuring that same hamstring over the summer.

He returned to action last week at Brooklyn, but limped off the court six minutes into the first quarter after dribbling the ball off his leg. He did not play Friday night against the Boston Celtics as the Hornets lost their sixth straight game.

Knueppel led the NBA in 3-pointers made last season and was runner-up to college teammate Cooper Flagg for rookie of the year honors.

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