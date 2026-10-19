Hornets secure Brandon Miller with a 5-year, $209 million contract extension, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed on a five-year, $209 million contract extension with guard/forward Brandon Miller, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the team had not announced the agreement.

The 6-foot-7 Miller has averaged 19 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game over his first three seasons in the league while shooting 37.3% from 3-point range. He averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season while dealing with a shoulder injury.

Miller, 23, is expected to take on an even bigger scoring load this season after the Hornets traded LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves .

Miller was the No. 2 pick by the Hornets in the 2023 NBA draft, selected behind San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama.

Charlotte opens the season Wednesday at Brooklyn.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here