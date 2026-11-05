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House’s 17 help Furman knock off Bob Jones 121-52
Furman defeated Bob Jones in a lopsided basketball game; the winning team remains undefeated early in the season
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LA NACION
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tom House scored 17 points as Furman beat Bob Jones 121-52 on Wednesday.
House went 6 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Paladins (2-0). Jordan Butler scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Abijah Franklin shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
Lewis Robertson led the Bruins in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Bob Jones also got 11 points from Landen Sullivan. Shad Vander Hart also had eight points.
Up next
Furman’s next game is Saturday against Northern Iowa at home.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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