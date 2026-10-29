Houston Texans try to regroup at bye after getting off to 2-5 start

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans opened their 25th season with Super Bowl hopes.

After dropping to 2-5 on Sunday, it looks unlikely that they’ll even reach the playoffs, much less contend for their first title.

The Texans enter their bye week looking to regroup and try to salvage a season that is quickly falling apart.

They lost their first four games before two consecutive wins, including a big victory over AFC South leader Jacksonville. But Sunday’s 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants was a tough blow for a team hoping to turn things around and enter its break on a roll.

“Of course, the morale is not great,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “You’re 2-5 and no one wants to lose and we lost a tough one there in overtime. There aren’t many smiles, many happy faces, but it’s football. It’s a competitive sport. You win some, you lose some.”

Ryans hopes that his players won't stay down for long and believes they have the right mindset to bounce back in the second half of the season.

“What do you do as a competitor? For me, the only thing I know is you get back to work and you attack it with a great attitude, attack it with great energy and attack it with purpose,” he said. “That’s how you do anything and that’s how we will attack this coming off of our bye week.”

The Texans have had plenty of problems this season but perhaps the most glaring is how poorly their defense has played . Houston led the NFL last season in yards allowed (277.2) and ranked second to the Seahawks in points per game (17.4).

This season the Texans rank 18th by giving up 342 yards a game and the 24.3 points they’re allowing is 19th in the league.

The decline is curious because the Texans returned all but one starter from last season's star-studded defense led by defensive end Will Anderson Jr. and two-time All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley. Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio hate comparison of last year’s team to this one. But when pressed on why there has been such a big change from last season Caserio finally relented.

“Every year is going to be different,” he said. “Being honest, some of our good players, better players, probably haven’t played as well as they’re capable of. It’s just the reality of it. I don’t think there’s a better answer than that.”

He also shared what he sees as the biggest problems for the defense this season.

“We’re the worst team in the league in tackling,” he said. “Too many missed tackles. Giving up too many explosive plays. Take those two areas right there. If we tackle better and we give up less explosive plays, then (you'll) probably see a better result defensively.”

Another issue has been the unit’s inability to force turnovers. Houston’s defense was third in the NFL with 29 takeaways last season, but has managed just six this season, which ranks 27th.

Houston’s defensive struggles have been even more disappointing considering the offense has taken a step forward.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is fourth in the NFL with 1,867 yards passing and has thrown just one interception this season. His strong performance comes after he and the Texans were unable to agree on an extension in the offseason after Anderson received a three-year, $150 million extension in April.

“I think the contract will take care of itself, whenever that is,” Caserio said Monday. “We were close. We didn’t get it over the finish line. I don’t think that’s going to dissuade anybody moving forward from ultimately reaching an agreement, whenever that is.”

The offense has been successful despite not getting much production from running back David Montgomery, who is in his first season in Houston after a trade from Detroit. He had 60 yards rushing with two TD runs and a touchdown reception in the opener. But he had just 78 yards rushing combined in the next four games and has missed the past two weeks with a groin injury.

With him out, the Texans have relied heavily on Woody Marks, who leads the team with 271 yards rushing. He’s powered the running game for a team that recently boosted its receiving group with the blockbuster trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison, the fourth overall pick in the 2024 draft, has already made an impact in just two games since he was dealt after a disappointing two-plus seasons with the Cardinals. He had a touchdown against the Giants and Stroud and Ryans expect him to get more touches as he continues to settle in with the team.

Stroud also got one of his favorite playmakers back on Sunday when Tank Dell returned after missing almost two years recovering from a knee injury that nearly ended his career. He had one catch for 43 yards in limited action and can’t wait to contribute more after the break.

While certainly unhappy about their record, the Texans take solace in the fact that they’ve had just one lopsided loss and had a chance to win the other four late.

Ryans will spend the week off working on how to help his team play better down the stretch.

“I’m going to find a way to do everything in my power to coach as best as I can possibly coach to help our guys be in position to win football games,” he said. “We’re going to go close out games and win them.”

He was then asked if believes the playoffs are still attainable this season.

“One game at a time,” he said.

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