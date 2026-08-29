Hovland surges to a 1-shot lead at Tour Championship with cast of challengers lined up behind him

ATLANTA (AP) — Viktor Hovland finally got a little separation Saturday at the Tour Championship, and all he had to do was finish with six consecutive putts of 7 feet or longer for a 5-under 65. All that got him was a one-shot lead in a season finale very much up for grabs.

Four of those putts were for birdie, two of them for par, all of them important going into a final round at East Lake where every shot can seem so important.

Scoring has felt low. With some of the pins, it hasn't felt easy.

Hovland rolled in a pair of 8-foot birdie putts at the end to put him at 15-under 195, one shot ahead of Tour Championship newcomer Ryan Gerard, who played bogey-free for a 66.

Scottie Scheffler (66) and Chris Gotterup (67), who have combined for five PGA Tour titles this year, were three shots behind at 12-under 198. They were joined by sentimental favorite, 46-year-old Adam Scott, and Ludvig Aberg. Both shot 65 in search of their first win this year.

Also in the mix was Rory McIlroy, who had two bogeys, settled for par on the par-5 closing hole and still shot 63 to get within five shots. He was joined by Cameron Young, whose double bogey on the 10th hole set him back in a round of 68.

At stake Sunday is $10 million to the winner, the largest official payoff in golf for a single tournament, and the FedEx Cup title that comes with a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

Hovland won the FedEx Cup in 2023 when he steamrolled through a three-tournament postseason and won the last two. This might not feel the same if he were to win on Sunday, though the Norwegian would happily leave town with two trophies.

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