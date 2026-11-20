A bruising sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks on Friday knocked the S&P 500 down 3.7%, dragging the index to its worst weekly loss in more than 18 months, and pushed the Nasdaq composite into the red for the year.

The benchmark index is now in what professional investors call a “correction,” having fallen more than 10% from its Oct. 6 all-time high. The last time the S&P 500 had a correction was March 2025, as the Trump administration’s trade war rattled the market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 265.44 points, or 3.7%, to 6,910.39.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 949.73 points, or 1.9%, to 48,147.33.

The Nasdaq composite fell 1,261.47 points, or 5.3%, to 22,617.73.

The Russell 2000 fell 73.32 points, or 2.8%, to 2,581.79.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 651.28 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is down 4,200.22 points, or 8%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,518.54 points, or 10%.

The Russell 2000 is down 208.70 points, or 7.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 64.89 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 84.04 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 624.26 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 99.88 points, or 4%.