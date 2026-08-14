How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/14/2026

U.S. stocks edged back from their all-time high following the latest economic report to come in surprisingly weak.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Friday from its record set the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%.

Stocks gave up modest gains from the morning after oil prices swung higher. Also raising uncertainty was a report showing shoppers spent less at U.S. retailers last month. Such data could keep interest rates low, which is something Wall Street loves, but it also raises the risk of slowing economic growth when inflation is still high.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 13.23 points, or 0.2%, to 7,785.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.58 points, or 0.2%, to 53,732.41.

The Nasdaq composite fell 73.86 points, or 0.3%, to 26,729.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.57 points, or 0.5%, to 3,068.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 28.12 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 304.52 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 38.55 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 33.92 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 940.26 points, or 13.7%.

The Dow is up 5,669.12 points, or 11.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,487.17 points, or 15%.

The Russell 2000 is up 586.51 points, or 23.6%.