How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/7/2026

Stocks rose on Wall Street and Treasury yields fell after the government reported that employers unexpectedly cut 23,000 jobs last month.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Friday, topping the all-time high it set on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite added 1.3%.

The weaker signal on the job market raised hopes that the Federal Reserve can wait longer before raising interest rates to fight inflation.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.64%.

The price of Brent crude rose 1.3%.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 47.68 points, or 0.6%, to 7,757.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151.83 points, or 0.3%, to 54,036.93.

The Nasdaq composite rose 342.26 points, or 1.3%, to 26,690.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.95 points, or 1.1%, to 3,034.49

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 267.92 points, or 3.6%.

The Dow is up 1,551.90 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,316.76 points, or 5.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 103.16 points, or 3.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 912.14 points, or 13.3%.

The Dow is up 5,973.64 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,448.62 points, or 14.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 552.59 points, or 22.3%.