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How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/25/2026

Lower oil prices eased market pressure; major stock indexes closed the week with gains for the first time in three weeks

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How major US stock indexes fared Friday 25/9/2026
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 25/9/2026Seth Wenig - AP

A cooldown in oil prices helped release some of the pressure that’s built up on Wall Street, and U.S. stocks closed out their first winning week in the last three.

The S&P 500 added 0.5% Friday to pull within 0.7% of its all-time high set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5%.

Stocks got a boost after the price of a barrel of Brent oil dropped below $98. That helped Treasury yields ease shortly after the 10-year yield briefly jumped near its highest level since 2007.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 39.28 points, or 0.5%, to 7,743.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 478.64 points, or 0.9%, to 51,828.62.

The Nasdaq composite rose 129.34 points, or 0.5%, to 27,068.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.98 points, or 0.1%, to 2,837.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 92.91 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 145.98 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 546.17 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 22.85 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 897.91 points, or 13.1%.

The Dow is up 3,765.33 points, or 7.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,826.73 points, or 16.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 355.64 points, or 14.3%.

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