How major US stock indexes fared Monday 11/2/2026
Stock indexes posted mixed results on Monday; technology sector volatility offset gains from falling oil prices
- 1 minuto de lectura'
A morning rally for U.S. stocks petered out as the tech and AI industries remained shaky following their sell-off last week.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Monday after erasing a gain that reached 1.1% early in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 1.1%.
The mixed performance for indexes came even though the majority of stocks on Wall Street climbed. They benefited from a 7.6% drop for the price of a barrel of Brent crude. Nvidia swung from an early gain to a loss and helped drag the S&P 500 with it.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 38.67 points, or 0.5%, to 7,541.40.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 213.67 points, or 0.4%, to 51,983.98.
The Nasdaq composite fell 272.68 points, or 1.1%, to 25,164.32.
The Russell 2000 fell 5.97 points, or 0.2%, to 2,805.88.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 695.90 points, or 10.2%.
The Dow is up 3,920.69 points, or 8.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,922.33 points, or 8.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 323.97 points, or 13.1%.
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