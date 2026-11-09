How major US stock indexes fared Monday 11/9/2026

The U.S. stock market rallied to its best day since April and clawed back more of its big loss from last week as oil prices swing lower.

The S&P 500 jumped 2.3% Monday, its second straight gain following a wipeout on worries that Democratic victories in the midterm elections could mean a slowdown in the construction of AI data centers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 2.7%.

Brent crude’s price dropped 5.8%, which helped lift the market. The strength came even though Nvidia, one of Wall Street’s most influential stocks, sank.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 173.08 points, or 2.3%, to 7,549.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,104.02 points, or 2.2%, to 52,389.75.

The Nasdaq composite rose 673.71 points, or 2.7%, to 25,253.14

The Russell 2000 rose 86.71 points, or 3.1%, to 2,840.81.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 704.44 points, or 10.3%.

The Dow is up 4,326.46 points, or 9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,011.15 points, or 8.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 358.91 points, or 14.5%.