How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 10/1/2026

More swings in the bond market rattled stock markets around the world.

Thursday’s moves were relatively modest on Wall Street after U.S. bond yields cranked higher but then gave back the gains later in the day. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% and broke a three-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite also rose less than 0.1%.

The moves were more dramatic in Europe, where stock indexes tumbled 1.7% in London, 1.6% in Paris and 1% in Frankfurt. They were hurt by sharp moves for bond yields on that side of the Atlantic.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.91 points, or 0.2%, to 7,666.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.51 points, or less than 0.1%, to 50,926.56.

The Nasdaq composite rose 10.53 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,871.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 9.76 points, or 0.3%, to 2,806.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 76.96 points, or 1%.

The Dow is down 902.06 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 197.12 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 30.93 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 820.95 points, or 12%.

The Dow is up 2,863.27 points, or 6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,629.60 points, or 15.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 324.72 points, or 13.1%.